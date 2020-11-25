Cuba´s Political Bureau discusses issues of the economic and social life of the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 25 (ACN) This Tuesday morning the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba met, presided over by its First Secretary, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz.



The meeting began with a minute of silence in homage to Vice Admiral Julio César Gandarilla Bermejo, member of the Party's Central Committee and Minister of the Interior, who passed away in the early hours of this November 24.



On this occasion, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz presented several documents related to the economic and social life of the country, which will be analyzed in the VIII Congress of the organization. The agenda included a review of the economy in the five-year period 2016-2020; and a report on the status of the Implementation of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution.



In addition, two proposals for updating were presented: one referred to the Conceptualization of the Cuban Economic and Social Model of Socialist Development; and another on the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution for the period 2021-2026.