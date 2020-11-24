Vietnamese institution honors Cuban ambassador





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) granted the Peace and Friendship among Nations medal to outgoing Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres.



In the words of praise, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga said that the work done by the diplomat is a living example of the special relationship between the two nations and expressed confidence that Torres will make new contributions to strengthen ties in the new missions.

Among them, Nga especially recalled the 45th anniversary of Fidel Castro's first visit to Vietnam, including the opening ceremony in Quang Tri central province of a square that bears the name of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution.

Nga and Torres stressed that several political, cultural and social activities have been taken place for days in Vietnam on occasion of the 60th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic relations.

On December 2, 1960, Cuba was the first country in Latin America to establish relations with the homeland of Ho Chi Minh.