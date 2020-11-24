Hemingway Marina will start providing service to foreign vessels





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) Cuba's Hemingway Marina announced this Monday its reopening for foreign pleasure boats, with strict compliance with sanitary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



According to the established protocol, after the arrival of a ship, the personnel in charge will carry out an interview to the captain and the crewmembers about their state of health, everyone will have their temperature taken and a PCR test will be performed, the Marina publishes in its official profile in Facebook.



In the event that any of the travelers present respiratory symptoms, they will be hospitalized, while the ship and the rest of the crew will be quarantined until the results of the tests are available.



The sailing cub itself warned that even if all passengers are healthy, they must remain on board the boat until the results of the PCR test are obtained and they must also inform where they will remain afterwards for epidemiological surveillance for 10 days.



With the application of these new measures, the Hemingway Marina, located 18 kilometers from the center of Havana, joins other nautical spaces of the archipelago willing to receive recreational vessels, among them the Marina Gaviota Varadero.