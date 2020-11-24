International online youth forum pays tribute to Fidel Castro





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) More than two thousand organizations from 162 countries are expected to be represented at the International Youth Meeting "Ideas that are flags", which will be in session from this Tuesday until next Thursday in a virtual way, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Called by the Cuban youth and student movement, the social and mass organizations of the island and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, the online event will pay tribute to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro (1926-2016), to his ideas, legacy and imperishable example, four years after his physical departure.



The slogan "Unity for solidarity, anti-imperialism and anti-neoliberalism: necessary action of transformation in times of COVID", clearly expresses the purposes of this meeting, emphasized in a brief exchange with the press Suniel Sosa, head of the Department of International Relations of the National Committee of the Union of Young Communists (UJC).



The situation is dramatic; the challenges are enormous, he emphasized, and he spoke of these days as a tribune and trench for denunciation and combat and a space for the articulation of unity, solidarity and action in the face of the global multi-crisis and the disaster of the capitalist system and its neo-liberal policies, which the pandemic has laid bare.



In defining times for the world left and especially for the young generations, the revolutionary, humanist and anti-imperialist thought of Fidel is vital and we must go back again and again to his ideas, teachings and example, as a tireless fighter and architect of unity in diversity, he reflected.



It is Fidel's Cuba, it is his young people, his heroic people, who are calling, and that can explain the welcome and massive response to the call, made public just two weeks ago, Sosa pointed out, and he thanked in advance the participation of youth leaders and also of some twenty outstanding personalities who will intervene to convey his message to the youth of the world.



Among the latter, he mentioned Nicolás Maduro and Brahim Gali, presidents of Venezuela and the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, respectively; Sam Nujoma, first president of Namibia; Socorro Gomes, president of the World Peace Council; former Mozambican leader Joaquim Chissano; Mónica Valente, executive secretary of the Sao Paulo Forum, and intellectuals of extra stature, such as Frei Betto and Ignacio Ramonet.



The meeting is by invitation, but with free access to the accounts in the social networks and websites that will broadcast the working sessions live: www.ujc.cu, which is the website of the Young Communist Union; @ujcuba, for Facebook and YouTube, and @UJCdeCuba, in the case of the transmissions on Twitter.



He added that this meeting will result in a statement by the world's youth for unity, in defense of their struggles and demands, and in solidarity with Cuba, to be read on the afternoon of Thursday 26, at the closing session, after which an online concert is planned with Buena Fe, Raúl Torres, Alexander Abreu and Havana D'Primera and other Cuban artists as part of the cast.

