Cuban president tours Matanzas province



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 21 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of Cuba, led a government visit to the western province of Matanzas where he checked that there is a work strategy throughout the territory, that priorities are worked out and that there is a good atmosphere in the population.

This visit brings us teaching and learning, we are motivated and committed to advance in this territory, said the President, and emphasized not to neglect the confrontation with the COVID-19, because the disease lurks, and it is demonstrated that when neglected, the lethal virus returns.

At the provincial school of the Jose Smith Comas Party, in this city, Diaz Canel-Bermudez commented on his tour during this Friday by the Central Jesus Rabi, of Calimete, next to start the harvest on December 1st, the Basic Unit of Cooperative Production (UBPC) Gispert, in Colon, entity that he praised for its agricultural culture.

"It is a jewel", he said about the Indian Hatuey Experimental Station, in Perico, a center founded by Fidel Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution, which is currently developing agro-ecological projects that can contribute a lot to the development programs in the municipalities and localities, he emphasized.

The president spoke about the unity and creativity of the people of this province and celebrated the management of the Scientific and Technological Park, because of its potentialities and he described the University of Matanzas as an "innovation niche", and the emotional meeting with its students who had a leading role during the hardest months of the pandemic in the work in hospitals and isolation centers.

During the summary meeting of the government visit that included the 13 municipalities of Matanzas province, Díaz-Canel emphasized in the work priorities, the confrontation to the blockade of the United States government against Cuba, the Social Economic Strategy, in which the Task Order is included, and the challenge that it imposes to the Cubans.

Díaz-Canel expressed that Matanzas is moving forward in the direction of development, in a meeting where he was accompanied by Salvador Valdés Mesa, Vice President of the country, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Ministers Inés María Chapman, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Alejandro Gil, Ricardo Cabrisas and a group of ministers from various branches and sectors.

Liván Izquierdo Alonso, first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in the territory, and Mario Sabines Lorenzo, the governor, also participated in the conclusions of the visit, in a day that evaluated the development of tourism, agriculture, food production, trade and gastronomy, employment, and economic plans, among other issues.