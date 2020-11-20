Cuban scientist among young researchers awarded by UNESCO





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 20 (ACN) Cuban Sandra Delfín de León is one of the six researchers accredited today as winners of the UNESCO 2020 Young Scientists Award, an initiative that stimulates work on issues of ecology and sustainability.



In a statement, the UN Organization for Education, Science and Culture specified that its International Council for the Coordination of the Program on Man and the Biosphere (MAB) recognized the Cuban scientist for her work on the restoration of the reef, from the cultivation, propagation and assisted reproduction of stony corals.

Also awarded were Radisti Ayu Praptiwi (Indonesia), for studies on climate change in a biosphere reserve; Babajide Falemara (Nigeria), for evaluating tropical tree species, and Laure de Ville D´Avray (Philippines), for analyzing the influence of artificial reefs on fish communities.

They complete the list of young scientists awarded also includes Opeyemi Adeyemi (Nigeria), for the evaluation of the preferences of the communities for the resources of the ecosystems in the Omo biosphere reserve, and Iolanda-Veronica Ganea (Romania), for designing effective strategies for the start-up of an ecotourism network.

According to UNESCO, the purpose of the prize is to promote a new generation of scientists around the world prepared to address issues of ecology and sustainability.

The MAB Program has granted the awards every year since 1989 to encourage young researchers to do work that supports the sustainable development goals.