Cuba and France prepare meeting for Bilateral Economic Commission





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 20 (ACN) Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, advanced details of preparations for the meeting of the Cuba-France Bilateral Economic Commission.



On Twitter, Malmierca commented on a work meeting with French ambassador, Patrice Paoli, with whom he exchanged on the good state of mutual economic relations.

Both nations' authorities have expressed at different times the will to strengthen economic-commercial ties, which on the French side is expressed in efforts of that country's Directorate General of the Treasury and the French Agency for Development, which both encourage French entrepreneurs to negotiate with their Cuban counterparts.

Several important projects in Cuban economic life are awarded to French companies in the field of development and infrastructures, an example of the position that Cuba's authorities give to the promotion of those links.

Likewise, Cuba has recognized the position of the French government condemning the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

France is among the top 10 commercial partners of Cuba and is one of the main tourism partners of the Caribbean island with around 170,000 visitors in 2019.