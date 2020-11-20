Cuban premier points out collective responsibility in the fight against crimes





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 20 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said that Cubans need to act with more energy and collective responsibility and the state institutions must set an example to fight crime everywhere in the country.



Together with Inés María Chapman, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, Marrero acknowledged that most of the municipalities in the province of Matanzas are making progress in urban planning, particularly in more complex areas such as the municipality of Cárdenas and this provincial capital.



We cannot live with illegalities, as for the confrontation we have enough experience in the country, it is necessary an additional effort in the territory to avoid the proliferation of new houses or other non-authorized buildings, the Prime Minister said.



Chapman emphasized the differentiated and integral treatment to maintain the order in the section included in the tourist corridor that links Havana with the Varadero beach, main tourist pole of sun and beach in the country.

According to what was said during the work meeting, most of the 20 beaches located in the western territory of Matanzas are currently free of illegal constructions.



During the meeting in which Liván Izquierdo Alonso, first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) in Matanzas, and Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the province, also participated, it was announced that illegal housing still predominates in peripheral settlements such as Canímar, located in this city.



Sabines Lorenzo explained that the province shows results in the fight against resellers and hoarders, with more than a thousand work groups destined to that work, and the assignment of QR (quick response) codes to the families to access basic need products is effective.