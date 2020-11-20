Cuban FM rejects fake news about alleged Cuban interference in U.S. elections





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 20 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs rejected the dissemination of fake news about alleged Cuban interference in the US elections.



On Twitter, the diplomat said that representatives of President Donald Trump are lying back and forth in spreading what he called pure slander, following the statements of a lawyer from the US president's campaign who said that money from Venezuela, China and Cuba had been used to influence the elections of last November 3.



In contrast to current U.S. State Department policy, Cuba does not interfere in the electoral process of other countries, added Rodriguez.



The U.S. director of the Minrex, Carlos Fernandez de Cossío, said that false information and unsubstantiated accusations are a modus operandi of the Trump's government and stressed that the accusations against Cuba are totally unfounded.



Trump's campaign team has also claimed that there are election security violations, which are baseless and were denied by the U.S. Agency for Infrastructure and Cybersecurity and Dominion Voting Systems, the company in charge of the software used in the election in which Democrat Joe Biden won.



Trump has not yet acknowledged his defeat, which does not have practical implications for the transfer of power on January 20, 2021, but has generated rejection from various political sectors in the northern nation, including important figures in the Republican Party.