Cuba implements new regulations to simplify procedures in the housing system





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 19 (ACN) New rules for the improvement and flexibility of procedures and services of the housing system are published Thursday in Number 81 of the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba, to enter into force next December 19.



Of the package of seven measures implemented by the Institute of Physical Planning (IPF), Resolution 57 will have a direct impact on the population. This Resolution eliminates the technical report prepared by the community architect prior to the report on description, appraisal and measures and boundaries of the municipal directorates of Physical Planning; Resolution 59 concentrates all the procedures of these entities and Resolution 60 deals with the procedures for issuing cadastral certifications in urban settlements.



Major General Samuel Rodiles Plana, president of the institution, explained at a press conference at its headquarters that the procedures managed by the population in relation to housing lacked a comprehensive working strategy to ensure its proper functioning.



He also explained that in order to solve a legal process, people had to appear before different entities, which had a negative impact on the quality of services.



The new regulations simplify the procedures related to the technical report of the housing and the registration of the property titles, explained Diana Rosa Suarez Matias, head of the Legal Independent Department of the IPF.

This group of measures is part of a strategy of the IPF, along with the Ministry of Construction, to computerize the documentation and reduce the procedures and the time of delivery of the certifications.