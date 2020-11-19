Canadian organizations support call for Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban doctors





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 19 (ACN) Several Canadian organizations support the nomination of the Henry Reeve Internationalist Contingent of Cuban doctors for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021, for their solidarity work in the confrontation with COVID-19.





According to Josefina Vidal, Cuba's Ambassador to Ottawa, on her Twitter profile, the Steelworkers Union, the Sisters of Providence of Saint Vincent de Paul and the Alianza del Servicio Público Union are some of the organizations supporting the petition to grant this recognition to Cuban health professionals.



The Council of Canadians, Canadian Unitarians for Social Justice, the Public Workers Union, the International Health Association, and the Canadian Coalition for Global Health Research are also supporting the petition.



The Henry Reeve Internationalist Contingent was founded on September 19, 2005 by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Katrina in the United States and has faced disaster situations in various nations such as the earthquake in Pakistan, the Ebola epidemic in Africa, the floods in Central America, to name a few.

In the fight against the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, more than three thousand Cuban physicians have worked in dozens of nations in Africa, America and Europe.