Cuba resumes international postal services by air



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 19 (ACN) The Cuban Postal Service Business Group informed on Wednesday that as of this Thursday, November 19, the international postal services, DHL and other express courier and package services by air, in and out of the country are reestablished, after the entry into operations of the José Martí International Airport in Havana.



The clients of Correos de Cuba will be able to impose and receive such services in the more than 800 units that make up the national postal network, the Business Group announced in an official note sent to the Cuban News Agency.

These services were interrupted due to the cancellation of air operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.