All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
19
November Thursday

Cuba resumes international postal services by air


HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 19 (ACN) The Cuban Postal Service Business Group informed on Wednesday that as of this Thursday, November 19, the international postal services, DHL and other express courier and package services by air, in and out of the country are reestablished, after the entry into operations of the José Martí International Airport in Havana.

The clients of Correos de Cuba will be able to impose and receive such services in the more than 800 units that make up the national postal network, the Business Group announced in an official note sent to the Cuban News Agency.
These services were interrupted due to the cancellation of air operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News