Cuban government keeps working on recovery after the passing of Eta storm





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 18 (ACN) The country's recovery after the extensive damage caused by the tropical storm Eta in agriculture, housing, roads and other infrastructure and sectors is today a priority of the Cuban government, and despite the complex economic situation there are resources to respond promptly in the affected territories, said Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernández.



Gil Fernandez said the government, led by President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and of the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, check daily by video conference the fulfillment of the oriented to compensate as soon as possible the affectations that suffered mainly the central and eastern provinces as well as Pinar del Río.



He explained that in order to help work in these territories, six working groups were created, integrated by representatives of Agriculture, ANAP, Azcuba Business Group, unions and others organizations, and that linkage with local governments has allowed for progress with organization, unity and disposition.



Gil Fernández said Tropical Storm Eta took Cuba in a tense situation, and for that reason there is concern among the population about the impact that will have on the economy, on the food due to the losses in agriculture, and "although we will recover the cost of the effort and of resources it will be double", he said.



In spite of this, the 2021 Plan contemplates increases in rice, beans and corn productions, among other lines, and that the State budget takes into account a level of resources to face this kind of natural disasters