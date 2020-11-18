Cuba and France held parliamentary exchange





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 18 (ACN) Homero Acosta, secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power, held on Tuesday an exchange with Patrice Paoli, French ambassador to Havana, where they discussed issues of interest to both countries.



During the meeting, they discussed common aspects for both governments, in particular for the legislative assemblies, Acosta published on Twitter.



The working meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere, where the excellent state of bilateral relations was highlighted and both parties advocated for an increase in the exchange of experiences in the parliamentary field.



Acosta Alvarez referred to the increase of the actions of the United States blockade against Cuba, particularly the activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, and underlined the position of the European country in favor of the cessation of this inhumane policy.



The Cuban parliamentarian expressed the interest of strengthening the working relations between both parliaments, to exchange on issues such as facing climate change, experiences in health, agriculture, biotechnology, scientific research and sustainable development.



For his part, Patrice Paoli, who took office in 2018 and has a long and fruitful history in the service of French diplomacy, recognized Cuba's efforts in confronting Covid-19 and its solidarity with other nations of the world that are fighting this scourge.