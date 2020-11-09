Diaz-Canel congratulates the new Bolivian president





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 9 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez congratulated Monday, on Twitter, the new Bolivian president Luis Arce, who took office on Sunday in La Paz.



After winning the elections of October 18, Arce and his vice president, David Choquehuanca, both from the Movement to Socialism (MAS), were given the attributes of high office at the Palacio Quemado this Monday.



Arce swore before a multitude of supporters, "for the Homeland, for the heroes of independence, for our Mother Earth, for the gods of our ancestors, for our sisters and brothers who gave their lives for democracy.