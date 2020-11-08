Cuban FM congratulates Saint Vincent and the Grenadines PM for his victory in the elections



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, congratulated Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Unity Labor Party (ULP) for their victory in the elections held yesterday.



The Cuban FM expressed on Twitter that "we will continue to advance in our relations of friendship and cooperation."



Gonsalves was reelected for the fifth time in a row and according to figures from the ULP Electoral Office, they won nine of the 15 seats in Parliament, Telesur TV channel reported.



According to Prensa Latina news agency, when declaring himself winner of the elections, Gonsalves affirmed that the population adopted "our progressive agenda for the future" and rejected "the politics of hatred, backwardness and colonialism."



Likewise, he stressed the need for the unity of the country to address the challenges presented by development.

Gonsalves became political leader of the ULP since December 6, 1994, was appointed by the Governor General in the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on October 1, 1999 and is Prime Minister since 2001, reelected consecutively in the general elections of 2005, 2010, 2015, and now.