Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs begins working visit Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will start a working visit to Cuba today.



The distinguished visitor will hold official talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest, according to Cubaminrex website.

On August 8, 1979, Cuba and Iran reestablished diplomatic relations and in this way the Caribbean island became one of the first countries to recognize the new republic that was born after the triumph of a historic revolution, a fact that would mark the beginning of a friendly relationship between both nations that lasts until today.

Iran, whose capital and most populous city is Tehran, has a population of more than 82 million 630 thousand inhabitants in an area of more than one million square kilometers.