Cuban FM sends condolences to victims of attacks in Vienna



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla sent on Twitter his condolences to the Austrian people and government for the loss of life as a result of the terrorist actions perpetrated in the capital of that country on Monday night.



At least five dead and more than 15 injured left the attacks that took place in six locations in the center of Vienna in what Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz called a "repulsive terrorist attack", responsibility of Islamic groups of extreme violence.

According to reports from international broadcasters, the attack began around 8 p.m. (19:00 GMT) Monday near the Seitenstettengasse synagogue, when at least one man fired on several people gathered in cafes and restaurants in the area.

This has been described as the most painful of the terrorist events in that European city in the last 40 years and the authorities have asked citizens to stay in their homes, for their safety, while the people responsible and the causes of the attacks are thoroughly investigated.