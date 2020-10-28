Diaz-Canel: In spite of the adversities, Cuba grows and will develop



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, pointed out this Wednesday at the closing of the Fifth Ordinary Period of Sessions of the National Assembly of People's Power, the challenging panorama the country has faced due to the COVID-19 and the intensification of the blockade, in spite of which the nation is growing and continues to bet on its development.



The President explained that, aware that everything will depend on our efforts, work has been done to confront the pandemic and the difficult economic situation, without renouncing the fundamental programs of the country, and he emphasized that the will is to advance in the rest of the year.



The page that the Cuban people are writing right now is heroic, he said in the presence of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party.



Díaz-Canel referred to the lessons that COVID-19 has left, for example the advantages of a planned economy and the humanism of the socialist system.



He stressed that the pandemic has provoked a confrontation of political paradigms, in which the social and humanist perspective of the Cuban Revolution is triumphing.



That a small country resists the attacks of its adversary and that it also grows by creating, innovating, can only be explained by the human orientation of a project, the political will of the Party and the government and the extraordinary strength of a people who are experts in resisting and winning. This is not a coincidence, it is a causality, he said.



The Cuban leader pointed out as ways to move forward in this sense the implementation of the Social-Economic Strategy, for which it is necessary to accelerate the pace of its implementation with innovation.



He also said that it is vital that the business system puts into practice the recently approved measures, which provide a different environment and more autonomy.



Likewise, he denounced that during 2020 and under the harsh conditions of the pandemic, the Trump Administration chose to intensify the blockade, causing serious problems for access to financing to confront the disease or to receive solidarity aid from other countries.



During this period, the United States increased its persecution of financial transactions, attacked the travel sector -even before the borders were closed- and has tried in recent months to limit as much as possible the sending of remittances, which affects a not inconsiderable group of people living in that country.



The hostility towards the island-nation included the ruthless attack on the international cooperation that Cuba provides to other countries, he added.



The president referred to the country's achievements in the international arena, where it has defended its commitment to multilateralism and the promotion of international cooperation.



Despite the brutal pressures exerted by the United States to prevent Cuba from being elected to the Human Rights Council, he finally received great support as a sign of the prestige achieved in this area, he said.



In his words, the Cuban President reiterated the unwavering commitment to the proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.



What they are doing against a small nation, an island of barely 11 million inhabitants from a powerful empire, is not politics, it is outrage, abuse, harassment, it is shameful and infamous, he said.



In his speech, the Cuban leader evoked the figure of Camilo Cienfuegos, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of his death, and valued him as a man of the people and a simple man.



He informed that for the first time in the history of the National Assembly of the People's Power this session was held with parliamentarians from a distance, but the COVID-19 pandemic could not continue to delay the legislative schedule that has been complied with today and he announced that new laws will be proposed in a next session scheduled for December.



In assessing what has been achieved in this Fifth Regular Session, he pointed out that the approval of the laws of the President and Vice President of the Republic and of the organization and functioning of the Council of Ministers, together with those already established in previous periods, strengthen the institutional order of the country.



The President of the Republic asked the National Assembly to pay a special tribute to the Cuban people in the form of applause, similar to that given every night to the health personnel, because without the popular understanding of each measure, without the massive participation in its discussion, the political ideal would be just that.



Thank you, Cuba, it will always be an honor to be at your service, beloved homeland, he concluded.