Raul and Diaz-Canel attend ordinary session of the Cuban Parliament



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), and Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic, attend the 5th Ordinary Period of Sessions of the National Assembly of the People´s Power (ANPP) today in its 9th Legislature.



The meeting is also attended by José Ramon Machado Ventura, Second Secretary of the PCC Central Committee; and Salvador Valdes Mesa, First Vice President of the Council of State.

After two days of work, more than 200 deputies meet at the Havana Convention Center and the rest participate by videoconference from their respective provinces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report on the settlement of the 2019 budget will be presented today, the progress of the country's Economic and Social Strategy will be explained and four draft laws will be submitted for approval.

On Monday and Tuesday, the deputies received information on the epidemiological situation of the nation, the plan to confront the pandemic, as well as an update on the monetary ordering process.