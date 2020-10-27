Cuban PM: Preserving people´s life is the country's priority during Covid-19 pandemic



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said today the country's top-priority in the Covid-19 pandemic is to preserve people´s lives.



Marrero, during a virtual meeting with President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa, explained to the National Assembly of People's Power deputies the government plan to fight the pandemic.

During the meeting, he stated Cuba adapted its work strategy based on acquired knowledge, experiences, scientists´ views and other elements, but the human being has always been our top-priority.

The three key goals of the updated plan are to start the new normality gradually and asymmetrically, to mitigate the economic impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the tightening of US blockade, as well as to develop capacities to fight possible epidemiological events that might arise.

The Cuban PM stressed the nation is going through the new normality. It has three provinces under Limited Autochthonous Transmission phase: Sancti Spíritus, Ciego de Ávila and Pinar del Río; and Havana is under Recovery Phase-3.