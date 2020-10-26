Cuban MPs analyze bill related to President and Vice President of the Republic



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Representatives of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) held a meeting at the Havana Convention Center and in the other provincial capitals by videoconference to analyze the draft law of the President and Vice President of the Republic.



Elba Martinez Amador, head of the Legal Advisory Group of the Council of Ministers, pointed out that since the presentation of last October 20, 13 presentations were made by parliamentarians, with a total of 16 proposals, as well as 21 mailings from the population, which were related to the substitution of words, the modification of articles and the possibility of indefinite reelection of the President, for example.

The structure of the bill being discussed today, for its possible approval this Wednesday in an ordinary session of the National Assembly, consists of 18 chapters, 130 articles and two final provisions, and the contents were established following the constitutional system as far as the presidential powers are concerned.

This document governs the exercise of the functions of the head of state, the scope of action of the vice president, as well as relations with state bodies, agencies and entities, citizens and mass and social organizations.

It also develops the constitutional attributions and establishes others that are essential for the articulation and the exercise of the representative functions of the State, of the direction of the general policy, the foreign policy, the relations with other states and the one related to the defense and the national security.









