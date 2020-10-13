Cuban Parliament to session virtually



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) The 5th Ordinary Period of Sessions of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) in its 9th Legislature will meet virtually and will vote on four bills, announced today Homero Acosta, secretary of the Council of State.



Acosta specified in a press conference that in order to comply with the hygienic and sanitary measures to confront COVID-19; the Cuban Parliament will hold its regular session next October 28 and the previous meetings by videoconference.

The representatives of Havana, and those who reside in this capital but were elected by other provinces, will attend the meetings at the Convention Center, while the remaining deputies will participate by videoconference from their territories, with full guarantees for interaction with the Direction of the Assembly.

The working program includes information sessions on October 26 and 27 on the draft laws under discussion, the Social Economic Strategy to face the global crisis caused by SARS-CoV-2 and the management health of the pandemic.

The official pointed out that social distancing and hygiene measures will be guaranteed and PCR tests (Polymerase Chain Reaction) will be carried out on all participants and guests, both in the Convention Center and in the premises enabled for videoconferences in each province.

The secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power explained that according to the Constitution, this legislative body must hold ordinary sessions twice a year, traditionally held on July and December, but not holding these sessions on those dates does not mean a breach of what is legislated.