Cuba reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 50 discharges and no deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) Cuba studied today 7,132 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 19 positive ones. The country accumulates 670, 744 samples carried out and 5, 917 positive (0.88%). Ninety-one percent of them recovered.



At the close of October 7, there are still 4,940 patients in hospitals, of which 735 are suspects, 3,784 under surveillance and 421 confirmed.

Among those confirmed with the virus, 419 have stable clinical evolution, one is in critical and another is in serious condition; there were no deaths during the day and 50 discharges.

The 19 diagnosed are Cubans; from them 18 cases were contacts of confirmed cases, one (5.2%) without a definite source of infection and 12 (63.1%) were asymptomatic, accumulating 3,610 that represent 61% of the confirmed cases to date.