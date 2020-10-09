Raul Castro presided over meeting of the Politburo of the Cuban communist party



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) The Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist Party, presided over by its first secretary, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, held a meeting on October 6 and 7.



The meeting's agenda included the analysis of several laws to be presented for approval by the National Assembly of People's Power, among them the Law of the President and the Vice President of the Republic; the Law of the Revocation of those elected to the Bodies of People's Power; the Law of the Organization and Functioning of the Provincial Government of People's Power; as well as the Law of the Organization and Functioning of the Council of Municipal Administration.

There was also a proposal to update the Plan of Measures for Confronting COVID-19, which will be released soon.

The preparations for the 8th congress of the Cuban communist party, to be held in 2021, were also discussed.