Diaz-Canel highlights approval at UN of Cuban resolution on international order



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted Wednesday on Twitter the recent approval by the UN Human Rights Council of a resolution presented by Cuba on international order.



Diaz-Canel joins his tweet to information from Cubadebate related to the approval on Tuesday of an initiative presented by Cuba to extend the mandate of the independent expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, an initiative supported by developing countries.

The statement refers that in the final segment of the 45th Session of the body, a forum finishing this Wednesday with decisions on other projects introduced by member states, 22 nations voted in favor, 15 against and 10 abstained from the text defended by the Cuban representation on behalf of the co-sponsors.

Regarding the renewal of the mandate of the independent expert, encouraged by Cuba in the Council of Human Rights of the United Nations (UN), the Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, made a statement yesterday.

"At Cuba's initiative, the Human Rights Council renews the mandate of the independent expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order. An international order based on inclusion, social justice, human dignity, mutual understanding and promotion of and respect for cultural diversity is required," the Cuban diplomat wrote.