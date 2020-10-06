All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
07
October Tuesday

Cuba reports 38 new cases for COVID 19, totaling 5,883 cases since March with 90% recovered


HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Cuba reported today 38 new positive cases as 5,770 samples were studied to detect SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, for a total of 5,883 in the country -90 percent of them recovered- no deaths and 46 new medical discharges.

At the close of October 5, there are still 4,573 patients in hospitals, of which 581 are suspected, 3,512 monitored and 480 confirmed.

Among the confirmed patients, 478 show stable clinical evolution, one in critical and another in severe condition; no deaths are reported during the day and 5,278 patients have been recovered.

The 38 diagnosed cases are Cubans, out of them 37 cases (97.4%) were contacts of confirmed cases and one (2.6%) without definite source of infection. Thirty (78.9%) were asymptomatic when they were diagnosed.

