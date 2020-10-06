Western Cuba under information phase due to tropical storm Delta



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) The National General Staff of the Cuban Civil Defense has decreed the information phase for the western provinces of Pinar del Río and Artemisa, and the Special Municipality of Isle of Youth, given the proximity of tropical storm Delta.



In force from 11:00 today, local time, the measure was adopted taking into account the possible trajectory of the storm during its approach to the Yucatan Peninsula and its area of influence over the west of Cuba.

The rest of the provinces in the western region must keep an eye on the system's evolution and increase hydro-meteorological monitoring, the report warns.

The communiqué also asks government agencies, social institutions and economic entities located in the territories under information phase to work in compliance with measures taken in their respective disaster risk reduction plans.

Meanwhile, the population is instructed to remain attentive to the information from the Institute of Meteorology and Civil Defense, as well as to comply with discipline with the measures indicated by the local authorities.

According to the Forecast Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology, at 08:00 local time, tropical storm Delta was about 210 kilometers (113 nm) south of Jamaica and 440 kilometers (237 nm) southeast of Grand Cayman heading approximately west-northwest, course it would maintain in the following hours, gaining in intensity.