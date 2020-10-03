Cuban FM will speak at UN for the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba´s Minister of Foreign Affairs, will speak today at the high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 75) on the occasion of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.



Mirtha Granda, Director of Multilateral Political Affairs Division at the aforementioned ministry, made this information known through a message on Twitter, in which she also explained that Cuba will advocate at the meeting for the nuclear disarmament, faithful to the ideas of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.



The International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, which is celebrated on September 26, was instituted by UNGA in 2013, with the purpose of mobilizing international efforts to achieve a world free of that kind of weaponry.



The media have signified the relevance of UNGA 75, which is running despite a pandemic that now has its center in the American continent, with the United States being the country with the highest number of cases of COVID-19 in the world.



Hence, for the first time in its history, the general debate of the Assembly is held on this occasion virtually, without the presence of hundreds of high-ranking dignitaries and other delegations at the headquarters in New York, due to sanitary restrictions.