Diaz-Canel congratulates new Japanese PM



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 1 (ACN) Cuba´s President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, sent a message of congratulations to the Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, for his recent appointment, the Cuban Foreign Ministry reported today.



In the letter, Diaz-Canel expressed his willingness to continue working together to further strengthen bilateral and cooperation relations.

For his part, the Japanese PM replied with message in which he referred to the long history of friendship between the two countries, which last year commemorated the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Suga took office in mid-September after having served since 2012 as Chief Cabinet Secretary for his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who stepped down as Prime Minister due to health problems.

On September 16, the Japanese government sent a donation to Cuba of high-tech equipment for the emergency services of polyclinics and hospitals, first international assistance under the mandate of Suga.

On that occasion, Kazuhiro Fujimura, Japan's ambassador in Havana, highlighted the importance of being able to help Cuba in midst of the spread of COVID-19 worldwide.

The amount of the ultrasound and X-ray equipment, as well as suction machines, reaches 500 million Japanese yen (about 4.7 million US dollars) and specifically continues a cooperation program that began with the delivery of waste collecting equipment and will continue to support local bus transportation.