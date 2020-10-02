Cuban FM thanks UN support against US blockade



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 1 (ACN) Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed gratitude for the support against the United States blockade against Cuba during the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy expressed his sincere gratitude to all heads of State who condemned Washington's economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Caribbean island for more than six decades.

That 'shows the support for the just demand to end that genocidal policy,' Rodriguez twitted.

During the general debate at the UNGA, several representatives referred to the need to life all unilateral sanctions against Cuba, and acknowledged the Caribbean island's contribution to the world fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The United States was isolated in its negative allusions against Cuba, while more than 30 countries defended the island nation's right to seek economic relations with other States and peoples freely.