Cuban FM rejects statement by US secretary of state



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla rejected Monday on Twitter the statements of Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state, on the imposition of new measures against Cuba.



The new US measures tighten the economic, commercial and financial blockade in an attempt to manipulate the voters of Florida, said in his message the foreign minister of the Caribbean nation.

Rodriguez Parrilla affirmed that it is a move to harm the Cuban people and the family ties in both countries.

Pompeo, who in recent days has tried to justify Washington's sanctions against the Havana government, announced today they have imposed sanctions on American International Services (AIS), the company that processes the remittances sent from the United States to Cuba.

According to the US secretary of state, the income of AIS finances the oppression of the regime and its meddling in Venezuela. "This action will reduce the capacity of the regime to repress its own people," he stated, adding that the measure will be implemented tomorrow.

The sanction to the AIS Company joins the restrictions announced last week by the US government, aimed at tightening the blockade against Cuba, despite the international rejection of it.

On September 23, the Treasury Department banned US citizens from importing Cuban rum and tobacco, as well as from staying in hotels or properties controlled by the Cuban government, state officials or the Cuban communist party and their close relatives.

The Treasury Department also eliminated a policy of general authorization for participation in or organization of conferences, seminars, exhibitions, and sporting events.