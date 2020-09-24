Cuba to ratify its commitment to integration today at CELAC regional event



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) Cuba will ratify today the commitment to Latin American and Caribbean unity, political agreement and peace at the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which will take place virtually due to epidemiological restrictions.



The meeting will be chaired by the Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, in his capacity as CELAC Pro Tempore Presidency during 2020, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry website Cubaminrex.

Ebrard reported on Twitter that the event will be attended by Alicia Bárcena, executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

The Cuban delegation will be chaired by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.