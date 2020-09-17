Cuban FM affirms military expenditure hinders development



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez affirmed today that the global military expenditures hinder the right to development and the peoples' welfare.



'The military expenditure contradicts the States' will in the Declaration on the Right to Development and their principle to allocate military resources to the economy and the peoples' welfare,' Rodriguez noted on his Twitter account.

Such obstacles persist, referring to the current international economic order, he added.

The Declaration on the Right to Development was adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 1986.