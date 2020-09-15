Diaz-Canel criticizes US lack of commitment to the world



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel criticized the United States' lack of commitment to the world, as expressed in its opposition to the United Nations resolution to respond to Covid-19.



On his Twitter account, the president noted that 'the imperial arrogance ignored the absolute support from the international community' for that resolution, which promotes a comprehensive and coordinated response to the pandemic.

'Once again the empire's perversity and lack of commitment to humankind is expressed,' the Cuban head of State twitted.

Last Friday, the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution that deals with the impact of the ongoing health emergency and the efforts to recover, from a comprehensive approach.

The resolution, which is non-binding, could not be approved by consensus due to the American request to vote on it, which resulted on 168 votes in favor, two abstentions (Ukraine and Hungary) and two countries against it (US and Israel).

At Cuba's request, the document also included the rejection of the enactment and adoption of unilateral coercive measures, and called for their elimination. Those modifications were well received by the Assembly.