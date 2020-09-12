Cuba studies over 7000 samples for COVID 19, reporting today 42 new cases



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 11 (ACN) Cuba reports Friday 42 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, for a total of 4,593 infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 in the country, 83.7 percent of them recovered, the Ministry of Public Health stated in its daily report.



There are 641 confirmed patients in hospital, 623 with stable clinical evolution, six in critical and 12 in serious condition; 106 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic ( none of them during the day), two people evacuated and 65 discharges during the day.

At the close of September 10th, 1,697 patients are in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 1,000 suspected and 641 confirmed.

Out of the 42 confirmed cases, all are Cubans. 33 were contacts of confirmed cases, eight without a defined source of infection and one with a source of infection abroad.

Among them, 19 (45.2%) were asymptomatic, totaling 2,698 that represent 58.7% of the confirmed cases to date.