Diaz-Canel insists on the construction of quality houses in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 8 (ACN) Cuba´s president Miguel Diaz-Canel insisted on the need to build more houses, aware that the lack of these is the greatest accumulated social problem in Cuba.



The need for housing is one of the reasons why this Program is among those prioritized by the country's leadership, and the call made by the Cuban president was focused on this.

Almost two years have passed since the implementation of the Housing Policy, and the country has ostensible results, even when it has faced obstacles such as technological problems and lack of fuel that hampered cement production and its distribution from the factories to the respective sale points, according to Granma newspaper.

In midst of a context of severe economic difficulties exacerbated by hostility from the United States, at the end of the first semester of the year; 24,620 dwellings were built in the country; including 6,274 by the state plan and 3,778 in the subsidies.

In the case of those built by people´s own effort, there were 14,568, and the Cuban Government remains giving priority to mothers with three or more children under 12 years of age as 620 families under this category were favored with a house in 2019.

Diaz-Canel has noted that the plan must consider the needs and priorities of each territory, and has insisted that it is necessary to build quality homes.

Furthermore, he has referred to the robustness that must characterize these constructions, so that they are less vulnerable to the effects caused by meteorological phenomena.