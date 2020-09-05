Cuba denounces media blockade on its successes against COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) Ignoring or condemning Cuba's successes in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic is part of the media blockade at the international level, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla denounced Friday on Twitter.



Rodriguez Parrilla expressed that Cuban scientists share their advances with the world, show protocols against the pandemic and results of their own vaccine candidate, however, few information reflects it.

Cuba is the only country in Latin America with a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in a clinical trial approved by the World Health Organization, a successful process after the vaccination of two groups of people, but internationally the repercussion in the big media has been limited.

On Thursday, Cuban experts exposed advances in this vaccination candidate,( SOBERANA 01), before the representation of the Pan American Health Organization.

In a videoconference with Senegalese experts, they widely shared with them about medical protocols, Cuban biotechnology products and their positive results, with perspectives of bilateral cooperation and scientific exchange.