Cuba reports 52 new cases of COVID 19, 24 of them imported


HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of public health reported Friday 52 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, for a total of 4,266 infected people in the country (1.02%), and 82% of them recovered.

There are 677 patients in hospitals, 656 with stable clinical evolution, four in critical condition and 17 severe; 100 deaths are reported (none yesterday), two evacuated and 13 discharged from the hospital today.
A total of 5,855 samples were taken, for a total of 420,273 ones. The country expects to carry out more than 6000 daily.
Out of the total number of cases, 23 were contacts of confirmed cases, five without a precise source of infection and 24 with a source of infection abroad.
Among them, 14 are male and 38 females. Thirty-seven (71.15%) were asymptomatic, accumulating 2,506 which represent 58.7% of those confirmed to date.

