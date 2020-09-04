All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Diaz-Canel highlights arrival of first Montreal-Cayo Coco flight


HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Twitter the destination Jardines del Rey, in Cuba's northern cays, is ready to receive Friday the first flight from Canada in this stage of the pandemic.

The tour operator Air Canada Vacations confirmed the arrival of the first large plane from that North American country, main source of tourists to Cuba, with visitors coming from Montreal.
This airline will make one flight a week from Montreal in the initial stage and later this month will make another one from Toronto.
The delegate of the ministry of tourism in Ciego de Avila (central Cuba), Iyolexis Correa, explained that tourists must comply with the established protocols to face possible infections with COVID-19 in each of the areas, including the extrahotel sites within the destination.

