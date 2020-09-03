Cuba calls for increasing responsibility to curb rise in COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 3 (ACN) Cuba reported Thursday 88 new positive cases in coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, for a total of 4,214 confirmed cases in the country; two new deaths (100) and 16 more medical discharges.



There are still 638 confirmed patients, 617 with stable clinical evolution, four in critical state and 17 serious.

More than 5000 samples were studied as in previous days (5,691 this day). Of the 88 diagnosed cases, 87 are Cubans and one is a foreigner from Mexico. From the total of cases, 77 were contacts of confirmed cases and 11 are not identified the source of infection.

There are 47 men and 41 women. Of these, 63 (71.5%) were asymptomatic, with a total of 2,469, representing 58.5% of those confirmed up to date.

The behavior of the COVID-19 during the last days in the country has resulted in a large number of people diagnosed and dead in spite of the effectiveness of the protocols, which increases the need to maintain the responsibility of the population to stop the impacts of the pandemic.