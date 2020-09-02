Cuba insists on the need to comply with restriction measures after 61 new cases and 3 deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) Cuba studied 5,546 samples, resulting in 61 positive ones. The country accumulates 408, 727 samples made and 4, 126 positive ones.



At the close of September 1st, 1,206 patients are in hospitals, out of which: 28 are under surveillance, 610 suspected and 568 confirmed.

Out of the 61 new cases, one is Colombian and 60 are Cubans. Of these 51 were contacts of confirmed cases, and 10 without a definite source of infection. A total of 34 (55.7%) were asymptomatic.

Among them, there were 17 patients in serious condition, 5 in critical condition and 3 deaths.