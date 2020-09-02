All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
02
September Wednesday

Cuban president congratulates Uzbekistan on its national day


HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president in a message sent to his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressed his congratulations on the occasion of the celebration of the National Day of that Central Asian nation on September 1.

At the same time, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, also congratulated his partner Abdulaziz Kamilov, and confirmed his willingness to continue developing friendly relations between both countries.
Cuba and Uzbekistan maintain bilateral relations based on historical ties and friendly bonds of mutual respect.

 

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News