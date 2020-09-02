Cuban president congratulates Uzbekistan on its national day



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president in a message sent to his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressed his congratulations on the occasion of the celebration of the National Day of that Central Asian nation on September 1.



At the same time, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, also congratulated his partner Abdulaziz Kamilov, and confirmed his willingness to continue developing friendly relations between both countries.

Cuba and Uzbekistan maintain bilateral relations based on historical ties and friendly bonds of mutual respect.