Cuba to apply new measures to curb Covid-19 outbreak



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 28 (ACN) Cuban authorities will apply new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country, in which Havana and other western provinces are presenting the most complex situation.



However, new cases were reported on Thursday in Ciego de Avila and Camagüey provinces, in central-east Cuba, which calls for locating the sources of infection as well as limiting the interprovincial trips to curb the disease.

Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal informed today that a new local transmission event was detected in the Havana municipality of Regla, with 10 cases.

In addition, another event was reported in the Matanzas community of Santa Marta, with 24 cases to date, so the Caribbean nation has a total of 12 active local events.

In this context, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero called to work quickly to identify the Covid-19 contagion chains and prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

With the objective of eliminating the virus, Havana authorities announced a package of measures that reinforces the fight against coronavirus in the most affected territory.

Among the provisions to come into force as of September 1 are that mobility of people will be restricted from 19:00 to 5:00 (local time), Marrero said.

These provisions include state and private transportation. Interprovincial trips will be suspended, except cargo vehicles, especially food.

Control at the 12 access points to Havana will be strengthened, as part of the measures to restrict entry/exit to the city.

Work visits to the provinces by domestic companies and institutions, exceptionally authorized, will be suspended for 15 days, the official noted.