Cuba reports 47 new cases of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 27 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 47 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 3,806 in the country.



By the close of Aug 25; 1,024 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while many other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

All the new cases are Cubans, 40 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases, the source of infection was not yet identified in the 7 positives, while 38 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

517 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 496 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 15 in serious and 6 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 92 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 3,195 discharges (36 yesterday).