Cuba reports 35 new cases for COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Cuba studied 4,261 samples, resulting in 35 positive ones. The country accumulated 365, 353 samples performed and 3, 717 positive results (1.02%).

At the close of August 23, 1,171 patients are in hospitals, of which 47 are under surveillance, 579 suspected and 545 confirmed.

The 35 diagnosed cases are Cubans. Of these, 32 were contacts of confirmed cases, two without a clearly defined source of infection and one with a source of infection abroad.

Of these, 15 were asymptomatic (42.8%), accumulating 2,139 which represent 57.5% of the positive cases so far.

Among the positive ones, 524 (96.1%) have a stable clinical evolution. There were no deaths on the day, 35 discharges and 3,079 patients recovered (82.8%). Two patients are reported to be in critical condition and 19 in severe condition.