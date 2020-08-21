There cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism, Cuban FM states



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said Friday on Twitter that double standards cannot prevail in the face of terrorism.

Rodriguez Parrilla reaffirmed this on the mentioned social media on the International Day of Commemoration and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

It is unacceptable that terrorist acts are silenced while, for political purposes, others are tolerated, justified and manipulated, the Cuban diplomat tweeted.