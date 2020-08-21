All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba reports 17 new cases for COVID-19 and one death

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 17 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 3,582 in the country.
By the close of Aug 20; 1,136 patients remain in hospitals, of which: 42 on surveillance, 554 suspects and 540 confirmed.
Of the 17 confirmed cases, 12 are Cubans and 5 foreigners, 11 were contact of confirmed cases, 4 with a source of infection abroad and 2 with an undetermined source of infection.
Among the new cases, 7 (41.2%) were men and 10 (58.8%) women. Ten (58.8%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic, and one death was reported during the day.

Cuba COVID-19 cases

