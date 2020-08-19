Diaz-Canel ratifies support and solidarity with Venezuela



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified today his country's support and solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela.



On Twitter, the president responded to a message of gratitude from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and reaffirmed the friendship of Cubans under all circumstances.

'Brother President Maduro, you can always count on Cuba's support and solidarity. Cuba and Venezuela are sister nations,' Diaz-Canel tweeted.

The day before, the Venezuelan head of state showed through that platform his gratitude to the medical team of Cuba: 'to the brother president' of Cuba and to his 'heroic people' for 'so much solidarity and support'. 'We are more united than ever in brotherhood, thanks to our Commanders Fidel and Chavez. Hugs!' Maduro said.

The Bolivarian Government decorated today Cuban health professionals that support the fight against Covid-19 with the Francisco de Miranda Order in its first class (Generalissimo) and in its third class (Official).

The ceremony was led by the executive vice president of the Republic, Delcy Rodriguez; Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza; members of the Presidential Commission for the Control and Prevention of the Pandemic in Venezuela, and the Minister of People's Power for Health, Carlos Alvarado, among other officials.