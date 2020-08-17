South African solidarity groups with Cuba support Nobel Peace Prize for Henry Reeve brigade



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) The nomination of Cuban medical contingent Henry Reeve for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize still has broad support in South Africa, which was expressed in recent messages to the people and government of the Caribbean country, Prensa Latina reported.



These doctors and specialists are showing the importance of deepening human solidarity across all borders, it states in a statement from the South African communist party.

For this reason, the organization emphasizes, the Cuban international medical contingent specialized in serious disasters and epidemics, Henry Reeve, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

On the other hand, the Friends of Cuba Society (FOCUS), the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHWAU), said that these doctors and specialists are showing the world it is not the time to betray the traditional international solidarity of the Cuban people.

Cuban doctors are doing an exceptional job, 'hand in hand' with our health workers, in the front line of the fight against COVID-19 and are responding to their policy of not sharing what is in excess, but what they have.